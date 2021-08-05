Menu

Consumer

Winnipeg cops putting more unclaimed goods up for auction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 11:12 am
Looking for an inflatable gingerbread man? The Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction has you covered. View image in full screen
Looking for an inflatable gingerbread man? The Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction has you covered. Associated Auto Auction

Are you in the market for a slightly used inflatable gingerbread man decoration?

How about four pairs of lounge pants, a violin with broken strings, or a hamper (no lid) full of various dollar store items?

These are just a few of the products up for sale at the Winnipeg Police Service’s unclaimed goods auction, running from Aug. 16 to 23, through Associated Auto Auction.

The auction, which also features more common items like tools, sports equipment, musical instruments, and even gun cases, is taking place online again this year.

Interested buyers can visit the police website for a full list of items, and the auctioneers’ site to make a bid.

As usual with police unclaimed goods auctioned, everything is sold as-is without being tested to see if it works, and all sales are final.

