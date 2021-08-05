Winnipeg cops putting more unclaimed goods up for auction

Send this page to someone via email

Are you in the market for a slightly used inflatable gingerbread man decoration?

How about four pairs of lounge pants, a violin with broken strings, or a hamper (no lid) full of various dollar store items?

These are just a few of the products up for sale at the Winnipeg Police Service’s unclaimed goods auction, running from Aug. 16 to 23, through Associated Auto Auction.

Read more: Winnipeggers can bid on unclaimed goods at annual police auction

The auction, which also features more common items like tools, sports equipment, musical instruments, and even gun cases, is taking place online again this year.

Interested buyers can visit the police website for a full list of items, and the auctioneers’ site to make a bid.

Story continues below advertisement

As usual with police unclaimed goods auctioned, everything is sold as-is without being tested to see if it works, and all sales are final.

4:06 Annual CNIB art auction moving online Annual CNIB art auction moving online – Feb 25, 2021