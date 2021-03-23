Winnipeggers can bid on unclaimed goods at annual police auction

Send this page to someone via email

In the market for a new set of hospital scrubs, a brand-name fanny pack, or a leather shotgun bandolier? Maybe a wheelchair, trumpet or a flute?

You’re in luck — they’re all among the items at the Winnipeg Police Service’s annual unclaimed goods auction.

The auction, which runs from April 7-14 via Associated Auto Auction, will be held exclusively online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the items are sold untested and all sales are final.

In addition to some of the more unusual items on the list, the auction features plenty of electronics, tools, and even some bicycles.

View the full list of items for auction at the police website.

