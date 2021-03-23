Menu

Consumer

Winnipeggers can bid on unclaimed goods at annual police auction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 12:08 pm
In this file photo, bargain hunters flood a Headingley auction house for the police unclaimed goods auction. View image in full screen
In this file photo, bargain hunters flood a Headingley auction house for the police unclaimed goods auction. Nikki Jhutti / Global News

In the market for a new set of hospital scrubs, a brand-name fanny pack, or a leather shotgun bandolier? Maybe a wheelchair, trumpet or a flute?

You’re in luck — they’re all among the items at the Winnipeg Police Service’s annual unclaimed goods auction.

The auction, which runs from April 7-14 via Associated Auto Auction, will be held exclusively online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Winnipeg police clearing out unclaimed goods at online auction

Police said the items are sold untested and all sales are final.

In addition to some of the more unusual items on the list, the auction features plenty of electronics, tools, and even some bicycles.

View the full list of items for auction at the police website.

Click to play video: 'Annual CNIB art auction moving online' Annual CNIB art auction moving online
Annual CNIB art auction moving online – Feb 25, 2021

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceAuctionPolice auctionunclaimed goods auctionUnclaimed GoodsWinnipeg police auction

