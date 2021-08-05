Menu

Economy

Home sales, listings down, prices soar year-over-year in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted August 5, 2021 11:21 am
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says high demand and low inventory continue to drive home prices. View image in full screen
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says high demand and low inventory continue to drive home prices. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says high demand and low inventory continue to drive home prices.

RAHB says there were 1,275 sales of residential properties within the local market area last month.

Read more: Home sale volume and average price drop month-to month in Hamilton-Burlington, report says

That’s a 20 per cent drop compared with July 2020.

New listings were down by 24 per cent over the same period.

The average price for residential properties reached $847,104 last month, up another 22 per cent, year-over-year.

Trending Stories

“Since the pandemic began, the RAHB market area has been anything but predictable and each new month has brought historic highs and lows,” said RAHB president Donna Bacher.

Read more: Proposed urban boundary expansion in Hamilton prompts passionate community response

“We are seeing the number of sales and active listings slightly decrease compared to the previous four months, which is inline with seasonal trends,” Bacher added. “We are continuing to experience high demand coupled with record low inventory in almost all property types which is driving sale prices.”

