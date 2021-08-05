TDSB opens online registration as it mandates Kindergarten students wear masks

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board opened online registration Thursday for students who want to learn remotely in the fall.

Remote learning will remain an option for students, the board said in a memo sent to parents on Wednesday.

The board also mandated that facemasks be worn by all students, including those in junior and senior Kindergarten, according to the memo. However, the province’s back-to-school guidance indicated that those young children would be excluded from mandatory mask wearing.

“As part of this commitment to student and staff safety, the TDSB will continue to require the use of facemasks by all students in JK/SK classrooms this year,” the memo read.

TDSB also said every occupied classroom will have HEPA filters for the upcoming school year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce committed more money to securing additional HEPA filters for instructional spaces that don’t have a mechanical ventilation system. The province is set to secure more than 70,000 HEPA filters through funding.

On Wednesday, Lecce provided an update that students can now participate in high-contact sports such as basketball and hockey, based on “discussions” over the previous 24 hours. The update came one day after the province released its back-to-school guidance plan that only allowed low-contact sports.