Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Freedom Letandre-Morin was last seen in the Sinclair Park area on August 1.

She has shoulder-length red hair and brown eyes. Letandre-Morin is 5’6″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Missing Persons unit at 204-986-6250

