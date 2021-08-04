Mosquito fogging to begin in parts of Winnipeg to reduce West Nile Virus risk

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Winnipeg is starting a mosquito control program under provincial order to reduce the number of West Nile Virus mosquitoes.

The city is giving the public 24 hours’ notice that as of August 5 at 10:00 pm the spraying will begin for adult mosquitoes in the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul and Winnipegs insect management areas.

Public health officials have noted in a press release that the current hot and dry weather conditions have created ideal conditions for Culex tarsalis mosquitoes that carry WNV.

The province says, although no human cases of the virus have been identified in Manitoba, the risk for potential exposure is high and will likely continue as we move through a historical high-risk period in August.

Between 2012 and 2018, there were 112 cases of WNV in Manitoba. Nearly 40 per cent of these cases were hospitalized and 11 required intensive care.

While you are encouraged to enjoy the warm weather and outdoor activities, the province strongly recommends that you reduce your risk of mosquito bites by following these key preventative measures.

reducing the amount of time spent outdoors in peak mosquito hours during dusk and dawn;

using an appropriate mosquito repellent;

wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pant legs;

maintaining door and window screens; and

cleaning and emptying yard items that collect water.

Individuals can also minimize their exposure by taking the following precautions

staying indoors during and immediately after spraying;

closing all doors and windows;

avoiding trucks while spraying is underway;

turning off fans and air conditioners or setting them at exhaust;

removing clothes and children’s toys from outdoor areas;

covering swimming pool surfaces;

washing any household items or toys left outside before using them; and

ensuring fruits and vegetables are washed.

Residents who would like to receive a daily email and phone notification for all mosquito control activities can register online

