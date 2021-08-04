Driver accused of hitting tow truck, police cruiser in St. Catharines facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the Sudbury area is facing several charges after the U-Haul he allegedly stole hit a tow truck, police cruiser and caused $20,000 of damage to a property in St. Catharines, according to police.

Investigators say the incident began Wednesday just after midnight when the moving truck hit a parked tow truck in the area of Welland Avenue and Dorchester Boulevard.

The driver, spotted by police, fled the scene at a high rate of speed before eventually leaving the roadway and crashing into a private property.

Detectives say the truck then intentionally hit a police cruiser, at which point the U-Haul was finally rendered inoperable.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured.

A 41-year-old Chelmsford, Ont., man is facing seven charges in all, including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from a peace officer.