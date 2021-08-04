Menu

Crime

Driver accused of hitting tow truck, police cruiser in St. Catharines facing charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 5:24 pm
A Sudbury-area man was arrested on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021 after a Niagara Regional Police cruiser was intentionally damaged by a stolen moving truck in St. Catharines. View image in full screen
A Sudbury-area man was arrested on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021 after a Niagara Regional Police cruiser was intentionally damaged by a stolen moving truck in St. Catharines. @nrps

A man from the Sudbury area is facing several charges after the U-Haul he allegedly stole hit a tow truck, police cruiser and caused $20,000 of damage to a property in St. Catharines, according to police.

Investigators say the incident began Wednesday just after midnight when the moving truck hit a parked tow truck in the area of Welland Avenue and Dorchester Boulevard.

Read more: Man faces multiple charges after fight involving firearm in Niagara Region

The driver, spotted by police, fled the scene at a high rate of speed before eventually leaving the roadway and crashing into a private property.

Detectives say the truck then intentionally hit a police cruiser, at which point the U-Haul was finally rendered inoperable.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured.

A 41-year-old Chelmsford, Ont., man is facing seven charges in all, including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara news tagU-Haul tagSt Catharines news tagStolen U-Haul tagwelland avenue tagChelmsford tagcrash in st.catharines tagDorchester Boulevard tag

