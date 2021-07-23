Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 23 2021 6:10pm
02:46

Lawyer for man accused of murdering Toronto Police Const. Jeff Northrup says to keep ‘open mind’

Umar Zameer’s lawyer says when the case goes to court, the full story of what happened will emerge. Catherine McDonald reports.

