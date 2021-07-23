Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 23 2021 6:10pm 02:46 Lawyer for man accused of murdering Toronto Police Const. Jeff Northrup says to keep ‘open mind’ Umar Zameer’s lawyer says when the case goes to court, the full story of what happened will emerge. Catherine McDonald reports. Lawyer for suspect charged in connection with death of Toronto officer asks public to keep ‘open mind’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056296/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056296/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?