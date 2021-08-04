COVID-19: 1 new death as Saskatchewan adds 60 infections

For the first time in more than a week, Saskatchewan saw a new COVID-19-related death.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard on Wednesday, there were 60 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 50,181. The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 50 from 48 on Tuesday.

In the updated data, Delta variant cases increased to 688 from the previously reported 631. Of the 12,366 variants of concern (VOCs), 8,198 have lineages identified by whole-genome sequencing.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased and now sit at 483 in Saskatchewan.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 56 patients with COVID-19: 44 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in intensive care units.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 49,119 following 26 more recoveries.

According to the dashboard, 1,377 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 966,800 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,418,959 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

