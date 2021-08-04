HPEPH asking Trenton graduation party attendees to be tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is asking residents who attended a specific graduation party, and two subsequent parties, to get tested for COVID-19.

According to the health unit, a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19 attended a Bayside Secondary School graduation party in Trenton on July 28 and two associated parties at homes in Stirling on July 28 and July 29.

The health unit said anyone not fully vaccinated who attended these parties is considered a high-risk contact of this case. High-risk contacts must self-isolate immediately, except for the purposes of testing or medical care.

Anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is considered low risk, but should still be tested at a nearby testing centre.

The health unit asks anyone who attended any of the three parties to provide the following number at local testing sites: 2238-2021-45004.

This news comes after an outbreak was declared at a party in nearby Frankford just days before, leading to at least six cases of COVID-19.

The health unit says the new Trenton case is unrelated to the Frankford outbreak.