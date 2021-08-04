COVID-19: 3 new cases in Kawarthas; Ross Memorial Hospital to host vaccine walk-in clinics at 5 sites

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

However, the health unit’s overall number of active cases dipped to 25, down from 30 reported 24 hours earlier. As of Wednesday afternooon, there were 19 active cases in the Kawarthas (down two), five in Northumberland County (down two) and one in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit’s 2,177 cumulative resolved cases (eight more since Tuesday) make up 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,265 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by one to 839 on Wednesday. Total variant cases include 455 in the Kawarthas (one more) with 346 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County — both unchanged.

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

We are running No Appointment Needed vaccination clinics in smaller centres throughout @kawarthalakes again next week! Here's what you need to know: • Open to individuals 12 and older

• Both Pfizer and Moderna available

• Bring your Ontario Health Card Number pic.twitter.com/NzKhgMyDux — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) August 4, 2021

Other data:

The health unit’s weekly vaccination data was released on Tuesday and can be found in this Global News story.

Tests: 68,481 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The health unit notes 213,442 tests have been completed.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 74, down from 75 reported on Tuesday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 86 (unchanged) There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay continues its drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition Fairgrounds, running weekdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The hospital is also hosting five walk-in clinics (no appointment needed) at the following communities next week:

Aug: 11 Bolsover Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and the Norland Recreation Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Aug. 12: Kinmount Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and Baddow Community Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Aug 13: Manvers Community Centre (10 a.m. to noon).

All clinics are available for anyone age 12 and older.

