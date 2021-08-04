Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Arborg man, 68, killed in highway crash with semi

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:53 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

A 68-year-old man from Arborg is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood Tuesday night.

Headingley RCMP said they were called to the scene, just south of the PR 236 junction, around 11:55 p.m. where they discovered three vehicles had been involved in the incident, including a van that was on its side in a ditch.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the van was headed southbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line into the path of a northbound semi-trailer driven by a 79-year-old from Winnipeg.

Trending Stories

The semi tried to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision, police said, but was struck on the side by the van. A pickup truck that was behind the semi was also hit by the van.

Neither the semi-driver nor the two Winnipeg men, 34 and 37, in the truck were injured.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and criminal collision investigators.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg truck driver who caused crash in Toronto that killed 4 people sentenced to 8 years in prison' Winnipeg truck driver who caused crash in Toronto that killed 4 people sentenced to 8 years in prison
Winnipeg truck driver who caused crash in Toronto that killed 4 people sentenced to 8 years in prison – Jun 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Collision tagRCMP Manitoba tagHighway crash tagtraffic fatality tagHeadingley RCMP tagRM of Rockwood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers