Arborg man, 68, killed in highway crash with semi

A 68-year-old man from Arborg is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood Tuesday night.
Headingley RCMP said they were called to the scene, just south of the PR 236 junction, around 11:55 p.m. where they discovered three vehicles had been involved in the incident, including a van that was on its side in a ditch.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene.
According to police, the van was headed southbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line into the path of a northbound semi-trailer driven by a 79-year-old from Winnipeg.
The semi tried to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision, police said, but was struck on the side by the van. A pickup truck that was behind the semi was also hit by the van.
Neither the semi-driver nor the two Winnipeg men, 34 and 37, in the truck were injured.
RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and criminal collision investigators.
