Arborg man, 68, killed in highway crash with semi

A 68-year-old man from Arborg is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood Tuesday night.

Headingley RCMP said they were called to the scene, just south of the PR 236 junction, around 11:55 p.m. where they discovered three vehicles had been involved in the incident, including a van that was on its side in a ditch.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene.

3-vehicle collision on #MBHwy7 early this morning has left a 68yo male from Arborg deceased. The van he was driving collided with a semi-trailer & then a pickup truck that was behind the semi. #rcmpmb Forensic Collision Reconstructionist assisting w/ ongoing investigation — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 4, 2021

According to police, the van was headed southbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line into the path of a northbound semi-trailer driven by a 79-year-old from Winnipeg.

The semi tried to move to the shoulder to avoid a collision, police said, but was struck on the side by the van. A pickup truck that was behind the semi was also hit by the van.

Neither the semi-driver nor the two Winnipeg men, 34 and 37, in the truck were injured.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and criminal collision investigators.

