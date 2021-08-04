More new wildfires expected in northwestern Ontario, total of 109 active

Send this page to someone via email

DRYDEN, Ont. — Provincial officials say they expect more wildfires to start burning in northwestern Ontario due to recent lightning and the intensity of existing fires during dry conditions.

Four new wildfires have been reported in the region, bringing the area’s total active fires to 109.

Seventeen fires are not under control, four are being held, 14 are under control and 74 are being monitored.

The province says the forest fire hazard is “high” across most of the northwest with central Nipigon and Sioux Lookout seeing a “moderate” hazard.

Members of five First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario have been evacuated due to the threat posed by wildfires.

Industrial work in certain areas is prohibited to reduce the risk of sparking new wildfires.