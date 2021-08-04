Menu

Environment

More new wildfires expected in northwestern Ontario, total of 109 active

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern over long-term impact of Ontario wildfires' Concern over long-term impact of Ontario wildfires
Hundreds of people have been evacuated due to raging wildfires in northwestern Ontario. Shallima Maharaj looks into some of the potential long-term impacts facing the region.

DRYDEN, Ont. — Provincial officials say they expect more wildfires to start burning in northwestern Ontario due to recent lightning and the intensity of existing fires during dry conditions.

Four new wildfires have been reported in the region, bringing the area’s total active fires to 109.

Read more: Poor air quality due to northwestern Ontario wildfires: Environment Canada

Seventeen fires are not under control, four are being held, 14 are under control and 74 are being monitored.

The province says the forest fire hazard is “high” across most of the northwest with central Nipigon and Sioux Lookout seeing a “moderate” hazard.

Members of five First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario have been evacuated due to the threat posed by wildfires.

Industrial work in certain areas is prohibited to reduce the risk of sparking new wildfires.

Click to play video: 'Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires' Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario Wildfires Sioux Lookout Nipigon Northern Ontario Wildfires Northwestern Ontario wildfires First Nations wildfires

