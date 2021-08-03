Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Poor air quality due to northwestern Ontario wildfires: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern over long-term impact of Ontario wildfires' Concern over long-term impact of Ontario wildfires
Hundreds of people have been evacuated due to raging wildfires in northwestern Ontario. Shallima Maharaj looks into some of the potential long-term impacts facing the region.

Environment Canada says smoke from growing wildfires in northwestern Ontario is leading to poor air quality in the region.

The weather agency has issued air quality statements for much of the area, including Thunder Bay, saying the smoke is leading to high levels of air pollution and low visibility.

Read more: More than 3,000 people evacuated from northern Ontario First Nations due to wildfires

It has also issued heat warnings for areas in the northwest, including Dryden, Ignace and Fort Frances, where temperatures are expected to hit nearly 30 degrees.

The province says there are 110 fires burning in northwestern Ontario, with 17 of those not under control, seven being held, thirteen under control and 73 being monitored.

Trending Stories

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the forest-fire hazard is “high” with “fires of concern” in the areas of Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Red Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Smoke from Ontario forest fires triggers air quality warning in south of province

Members of five First Nations in northwestern Ontario have been evacuated due to the threat posed by nearby wildfires.

No new fires have been discovered in northeastern Ontario, keeping the current number of blazes burning at ten.

Click to play video: 'Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires' Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires
Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires – Jul 26, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Thunder Bay tagDryden tagFort Frances tagNorthern Ontario Wildfires tagNorthwestern Ontario wildfires tagNorthern Ontario Fires tagAir quality northern Ontario tagAir quality northwestern Ontario tagFirst Nations fires tagFirst Nations wildfires tagIgnace tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers