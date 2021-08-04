Menu

Crime

Waterloo police pull 7 commercial motor vehicles off road in just 2 days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 12:01 pm
Waterloo Regional Police displayed photos and video of the offending vehicles that showed some of the infractions. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police displayed photos and video of the offending vehicles that showed some of the infractions. @WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled seven commercial motor vehicles off the road in just two days during a recent safety blitz.

On Twitter, the traffic unit said 44 vehicles were inspected in total, which included the seven offending vehicles.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another daylight shooting in Kitchener

“Road safety and commercial vehicles should go hand in hand and safety should never be a second thought,” it said.

Some of the offences included loose drive-shaft components,  improper mufflers, improper braking systems and hazardous waste placards not being displayed properly.

Read more: Police say racial slur painted on apartment door in University District in Waterloo

Police displayed photos and video of the offending vehicles that showed some of the infractions.

