Waterloo police pull 7 commercial motor vehicles off road in just 2 days

Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled seven commercial motor vehicles off the road in just two days during a recent safety blitz.

On Twitter, the traffic unit said 44 vehicles were inspected in total, which included the seven offending vehicles.

“Road safety and commercial vehicles should go hand in hand and safety should never be a second thought,” it said.

Some of the offences included loose drive-shaft components, improper mufflers, improper braking systems and hazardous waste placards not being displayed properly.

Police displayed photos and video of the offending vehicles that showed some of the infractions.

Over the last two days, members of @WRPSToday conducted a series of checks on commercial motor vehicles. 44 vehicles were inspected and 7 were taken out of service. Road safety and commercial vehicles should go hand in hand and safety should never be a second thought. pic.twitter.com/ljisMgayA2 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) August 4, 2021