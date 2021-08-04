SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 11:40 am
A senior wears a surgical mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus in Kingston, Ontario on Monday May 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A senior wears a surgical mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus in Kingston, Ontario on Monday May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Wednesday.

The two cases are in the Central Zone. One is related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

According to the province, Nova Scotia has 11 active cases of COVID-19 so far. Of those, one person is in a COVID-19 unit in hospital.

Read more: With COVID-19 cases climbing again in Moncton, N.B., so are stress levels

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,564 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,370,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 629,273 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,153 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,115 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'New report calls on N.S. government to legislate paid sick leave' New report calls on N.S. government to legislate paid sick leave
New report calls on N.S. government to legislate paid sick leave
