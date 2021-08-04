Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Wednesday.

The two cases are in the Central Zone. One is related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

According to the province, Nova Scotia has 11 active cases of COVID-19 so far. Of those, one person is in a COVID-19 unit in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,564 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,370,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 629,273 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,153 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,115 resolved cases.

