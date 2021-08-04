Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

3 injured after ‘iceberg’ at Titanic museum collapses

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:08 pm
Titanic museum View image in full screen
A half-scale replica of the Titanic hitting an iceberg is a main feature of the Titanic Museum as viewed on October 18, 2016 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. George Rose/Getty Images

More than a century after an iceberg brought down the Titanic, another (fake) one injured three visitors at a museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The museum, modelled after the boat and dedicated to the ill-fated 1912 voyage, also featured an “iceberg” wall that consisted of real ice that visitors could touch. According to local news outlet WVLT, it was created using a water filtration system.

Read more: U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe faces backlash after ‘lose to Canada’ remark

The ice wall collapsed on Monday evening, injuring three people nearby. As of this writing, the extent of the injuries is unknown. The museum’s owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, posted about the incident on their official Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

“Immediately following the accident, Titanic Museum Attraction was closed, and as of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3, we reopened to ticketed passengers,” reads the post, in part. “The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being. We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild.”

Trending Stories

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said in a statement that the collapse appears to be accidental, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The museum is conducting its own investigation into the incident.

Cedar Bay Entertainment opened the attraction in 2010. The company has another Titanic museum in Branson, Mo.

Guests receive boarding passes containing the names of actual passengers or crew members who were aboard the British passenger liner.

Read more: Gun-brandishing McCloskeys pardoned by Missouri governor

Visitors can see more than 400 Titanic artifacts, shovel “coal” in the boiler room, and feel 28-degree water through self-guided tours, according to the attraction’s website.

Titanic View image in full screen
A photograph of the RMS Titanic moored in Southampton in April 1912 on display at ‘Titanic, Return to Cherbourg’ exhibition, at Cite de la Mer Museum in Cherbourg, western France in March 2012. David Lefranc/ABACAPRESS.COM

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in the north Atlantic, in the early hours of April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg. An estimated 1,500 people died.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Associated Press and a file from Sean Previl

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Titanic tagtitanic iceberg tagiceberg collapse tagtitanic collapse tagtitanic museum tagtitanic museum accident tagtitanic museum attraction tagtitanic museum tennessee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers