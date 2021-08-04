Downtown Edmonton construction making it ‘almost impossible to operate a business’: DBA

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s downtown is supposed to be on the path of recovery, but detours, road closures and a sea of orange signs are deterring some customers from even entering many businesses.

The latest construction challenge comes after the COVID-19 pandemic already shut down many businesses.

“It’s project on top of project on top of project,” said Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the Downtown Business Association.

“It makes it almost impossible to operate a business anywhere near any of it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It makes it almost impossible to operate a business anywhere near any of it."

She says overlapping projects — like Reimagine Jasper Ave, Valley Line LRT and Epcor work — mean many spots are simply in survival mode.

“When you’ve got multiple projects concentrated in the same locations, it becomes really, really challenging for residents and businesses.”

McBryan says the city does a great job of consulting stakeholders about upcoming construction projects but she says there’s a gap in taking that feedback. The consultation doesn’t often change what the plans are, she says.

“It’s more of an FYI.

“It’s like, ‘OK, great. You let us know it’s happening and now we can figure out if our business can survive these next two years.’ It really does come to that.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's like, 'OK, great. You let us know it's happening and now we can figure out if our business can survive these next two years.' It really does come to that."

The DBA would like to see the city take businesses’ feedback into account, especially when it comes to signage, the orientation of road closures and reducing the impact on pedestrian routes.

McBryan says businesses around 97 Street and Jasper Avenue have been particularly hard hit.

“To say that they’ve lost business is an understatement. It becomes almost impossible.

“So then, it’s sort of a damage control thing. How do we get better signage? How do we get the word out to our customers?”

The Underground Tap and Grill was so cut off by construction that when it reopened after the health restrictions, one of its own employees wasn’t sure it was really open.

“I thought we were closed,” said Maliya Phillips. “So I couldn’t image what customers would think walking by.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I thought we were closed," said Maliya Phillips. "So I couldn't image what customers would think walking by."

She said the area was essentially inaccessible for weeks — no cab access, no parking, very few pedestrians.

“It was pretty slow for a while, for a few weeks straight for sure,” Phillips said.

“There’s a lot of businesses being affected, even on the other side of Jasper. There’s no way to get into them. It’s really hard and people don’t want to be bothered by the inconvenience.”

Once construction cleared a bit last week, customers are starting to visit again, Phillips said.

“We definitely get a few more people walking by and coming in for a drink… Our regulars are coming back.”

Another issue, McBryan says, is the visual deterrent of construction equipment, pilons and hoarding.

“One of the biggest problems is we don’t have uniform requirements for what construction hoarding looks like,” she said, adding it can be really unsightly clutter than is left on site even when work isn’t being done, and can really detract from the downtown experience.

“I would love to get to a place where the hoarding itself doesn’t look so oppressive.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I would love to get to a place where the hoarding itself doesn't look so oppressive."

Global News reached out to the city for comment on Tuesday. This article will updated when we receive a response.

The city’s construction map shows about 17 ongoing projects within a several-block section of downtown.

Downtown construction closes streets and sidewalks in Edmonton on Aug. 3, 2021. City of Edmonton