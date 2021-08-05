Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Thursday night, Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Friday, including the highly anticipated gold medal match in women’s soccer and Andre De Grasse seeking his third medal of these Games.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Athletics – 4:30 p.m. ET

Evan Dunfee and Mathieu Bilodeau will compete in the men’s 50-kilometre race walk final at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Dunfee will attempt to improve on his fourth-place finish at the 2016 Games in Rio, while Bilodeau is making his Olympic debut.

At 8 a.m. ET Friday, Justyn Knight and Mohammed Ahmed will race for gold in the men’s 5,000-metre final, after placing third and second in their respective heats on Tuesday.

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will then run in the women’s 1,500-metre final at 8:50 a.m. ET Friday. She placed third in the semifinal with a season best and won her qualifying heat, putting her in a strong position for a medal.

Andre De Grasse will seek his third medal of these Games when he runs with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney in the men’s four-person 100-metre relay final at 9:50 a.m. ET Friday. The team finished second in the qualifier.

Golf – 6:30 p.m. ET

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp take part in the third round of women’s individual play, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson will tee off at 6:59 p.m. ET, followed by Sharpe at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Canoe Sprint – 8:30 p.m. ET

The team of silver medal winner Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent will paddle in the first heat of the women’s double canoe 500-metre sprint qualifier at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

In the men’s single canoe 1,000-metre qualifier, Roland Varga will compete in the third heat at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Connor Fitzpatrick in the fifth heat at 9:16 p.m. ET.

Canada will then compete in both the men’s and women’s four-person kayak 500-metre qualifiers. Andreanne Langlois, Michelle Russell, Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Madeline Schmidt will race in the first women’s heat at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Then Nicholas Matveev, Mark de Jonge, Pierre-Luc Poulin and Simon McTavish will paddle in the second men’s heat at 9:51 p.m. ET.

Wrestling – 10:30 p.m. ET

Jordan Steen faces Kyle Frederick Snyder of the United States in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram weight class event, wrestling eighth in the lineup that begins at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Diving – 2 a.m. ET

Ryan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray look to qualify for the semifinals in the men’s 10-metre platform preliminary event, starting at 2 a.m. ET Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cycling Track – 2:30 a.m. ET

Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell will race in the women’s sprint qualifying round at 2:30 a.m. ET Friday.

A spot in the top 24 will send them through to the next rounds later in the day.

Artistic Swimming – 6:30 a.m. ET

The eight-person team of Emily Armstrong, Rosalie Boissonneault, Andree-Anne Côté, Camille Fiola-Dion, Claudia Holzner, Audrey Joly, Halle Pratt and Jacqueline Simoneau competes in the team technical routine at 6:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Soccer – 8 a.m. ET

The women’s soccer team finally takes part in an Olympic gold medal match in one of the most anticipated moments of the Tokyo Games, facing Sweden at 8 a.m. ET Friday. The match was pushed back from its original time until the evening, Japan time, in order to avoid the scorching sun at midday.

Canada is guaranteed at least a silver medal after back-to-back bronzes in the last two Summer Games.

2:10 ‘I knew he would take it’: Andre De Grasse’s proud mother reflects on his Olympic gold medal win ‘I knew he would take it’: Andre De Grasse’s proud mother reflects on his Olympic gold medal win