Jas Johal joins Global News Radio 980 CKNW with new radio show

A familiar face to Global News viewers is joining Global News Radio 980 CKNW in a new role.

The Jas Johal Show is premiering on Monday, Aug. 23. The new afternoon program airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A veteran journalist with over two decades of experience, Johal started his career with 980 CKNW in 1991 before joining BCTV in 1994. In his role as senior reporter, he covered a wide range of stories from the Gustafsen Lake standoff to the 2003 Okanagan forest fires, the APEC summit, as well as federal and provincial elections.

He became the BC Correspondent for Global National in 2005. Johal was later appointed Global News’ Asia Bureau Chief in 2008. Based in Beijing, he travelled extensively in China reporting on the economy, domestic and foreign policy, the environment, social justice, labour and human rights. He was also based in New Delhi, India, where he covered major stories throughout the region.

“The Jas Johal Show is going to be a smart, connected, can’t-miss part of the afternoon for listeners across the Lower Mainland,” Kathryn Stewart, director, Talk and Talent, Global News Radio 980 CKNW said in a release. “We’re excited to bring Jas’ depth of news experience and sharp perspective to the air.”

“Thirty years ago this year, I began my career at CKNW. It’s great to come home, and join an amazing team of hosts, producers, and journalists who each day shine light on issues that are important to our city and province,” Johal said in a release.

“From the continued challenges posed by COVID, to forest fires in the Interior, to a potential federal election, there’s plenty to talk about. I look forward to engaging with CKNW listeners very soon.”

In 2017, Johal was elected MLA for Richmond-Queensborough. He is also the recipient of numerous awards from the Jack Webster Foundation and Radio Television Digital News Association. In 2019 and 2020, Vancouver Magazine included him in its Power 50 list of residents shaping the city.

The Jas Johal Show will also feature contributor Jawn Jang, who had previously appeared on The Mike Smyth Show and The Jill Bennett Show.

The full line-up is available below:

5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Mornings with Simi

9 a.m. – Noon The Mike Smyth Show

Noon – 3 p.m. The Jill Bennett Show

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Jas Johal Show

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Global News Hour at 6 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Global National

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Charles Adler Tonight

10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The Shift with Shane Hewitt

5 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Global Morning News