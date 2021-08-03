Menu

Traffic

1 person suffers life threatening injuries, collision closes eastbound QEW in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 5:48 pm
OPP say a 32-year-old man from Carleton Place was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7. View image in full screen
OPP say a 32-year-old man from Carleton Place was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara Region say one person has been air-lifted to a trauma centre after a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say seven people were involved in the crash after a vehicle allegedly struck a mini-van on the highway bound for Fort Erie near Victoria Avenue around 3 p.m.

Read more: $1.1 million in additional funding to assist Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games organizers

Six people were in the minivan with one of the occupants sent to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The other passengers were taken to a local hospital.

All eastbound lanes are blocked on the QEW, according to Schmidt, and are likely going to be delayed for several hours.

Westbound lanes to Toronto are unaffected.

Click to play video: 'Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle' Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle
