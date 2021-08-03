1 person suffers life threatening injuries, collision closes eastbound QEW in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Region say one person has been air-lifted to a trauma centre after a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say seven people were involved in the crash after a vehicle allegedly struck a mini-van on the highway bound for Fort Erie near Victoria Avenue around 3 p.m.

Six people were in the minivan with one of the occupants sent to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The other passengers were taken to a local hospital.

All eastbound lanes are blocked on the QEW, according to Schmidt, and are likely going to be delayed for several hours.

Westbound lanes to Toronto are unaffected.

Serious collision: #QEW Fort Erie bound at Victoria St is closed. 2 vehicle collision, 7 people involved, 1 person airlifted to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/BeTv0yPIxe — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 3, 2021