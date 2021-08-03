Suspended Ajax, Ont. driver found with opioids during Peterborough County traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Ajax, Ont., man faces drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough County on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence along Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township.

The investigation determined the man was suspended from driving and in possession of illicit drugs.

James Ryan, 31, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid), driving while under suspension, driving with a hand-held communication device, driving with cannabis readily available and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9.

Story continues below advertisement