Crime

Suspended Ajax, Ont. driver found with opioids during Peterborough County traffic stop: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 4:18 pm
Peterborough County OPP seized drugs following a traffic stop in North Kawartha Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP seized drugs following a traffic stop in North Kawartha Township. Don Mitchell / Global News

An Ajax, Ont., man faces drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough County on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence along Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township.

The investigation determined the man was suspended from driving and in possession of illicit drugs.

Read more: 2 arrested, drugs, firearm seized after pursuit ends with crash into bus shelter in Peterborough

James Ryan, 31, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid), driving while under suspension, driving with a hand-held communication device, driving with cannabis readily available and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9.

Click to play video: 'Canada has fastest growing overdose mortality rate in the world, experts say' Canada has fastest growing overdose mortality rate in the world, experts say
