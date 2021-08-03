Wolfe Island shuttle collision sends multiple people to hospital with minor injuries: OPP

OPP say four people were sent to hospital after a Wolfe Island shuttle bus got into a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Police received information about a crash between a shuttle bus and farm equipment around 1:30 p.m.
Frontenac paramedics say a crop sprayer and the Dawson Point-Marysville shuttle bus collided, resulting in the injuries of four people, none of which were life-threatening.
The crash happened on the Island.
The ferry was delayed in order for Frontenac Paramedics to transport the patients from Kingston.
