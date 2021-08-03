Wolfe Island shuttle collision sends multiple people to hospital with minor injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say four people were sent to hospital after a Wolfe Island shuttle bus got into a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police received information about a crash between a shuttle bus and farm equipment around 1:30 p.m.

Frontenac paramedics say a crop sprayer and the Dawson Point-Marysville shuttle bus collided, resulting in the injuries of four people, none of which were life-threatening.

Frontenac Paramedics treated and transported four patients to @KingstonHSC from Dawson Point on Wolfe Island earlier this afternoon after a collision between a crop sprayer and the Dawson Point/Marysville shuttle bus. None of the injuries are life threatening. #YGK #InFrontenac pic.twitter.com/quv679ysn7 — Frontenac Paramedics (@FPSParamedics) August 3, 2021

The crash happened on the Island.

The ferry was delayed in order for Frontenac Paramedics to transport the patients from Kingston.

Wolfe Islander Ferry on way to Kingston 15min off schedule due to ambulance call — Wolfe Islander III (@WolfeIslander3) August 3, 2021