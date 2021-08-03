New Brunswick reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day reporting period.

Six cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Of these, five cases are under investigation and one is travel-related.

Three cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and they are all travel-related.

There’s also one travel-related case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and one more in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), which is under investigation.

As of Tuesday, 68.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,394.

Since Friday, there have been four new recoveries for a total of 2,303 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 44.

No one is hospitalized in New Brunswick. Since Friday, 2,107 tests were conducted for a total of 380,447.