Health

New Brunswick reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick enters the green phase of COVID-19 reopening' New Brunswick enters the green phase of COVID-19 reopening
All pandemic-related restrictions are now gone in New Brunswick, despite the province not yet reaching its vaccination target. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day reporting period.

Six cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Of these, five cases are under investigation and one is travel-related.

Three cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and they are all travel-related.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 18 new cases, majority in Moncton region

There’s also one travel-related case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and one more in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), which is under investigation.

As of Tuesday, 68.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,394.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Friday, there have been four new recoveries for a total of 2,303 recoveries.

Click to play video: 'NB experiencing largest COVID-19 case counts' NB experiencing largest COVID-19 case counts
NB experiencing largest COVID-19 case counts

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 44.

No one is hospitalized in New Brunswick. Since Friday, 2,107 tests were conducted for a total of 380,447.

 

