Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s Bow Tower trades hands as part of $1.67B deal

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted August 3, 2021 12:46 pm
The Bow office tower in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
The Bow office tower in downtown Calgary. Global News

Calgary’s iconic Bow Tower is being sold.

Toronto-based H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announced the two-million-square-foot tower is being sold as part of a $1.67-billion deal that also includes the Bell office campus in Mississauga, Ont.

Oak Street Real Estate Capital, a Chicago-based private equity real estate firm, will become the owners with a lease financing agreement from Deutsche Bank.

Read more: Calgary’s Bow Tower listed among best skyscrapers in the world

Through the deal announced Tuesday, H&R retains 15 per cent of net rent from the existing lease of Ovintiv Inc. (formerly Encana Corp.), ownership of lands adjacent to Bow Tower, and management contracts for both facilities.

Trending Stories

Originally opened in 2012 at a cost of $1.4 billion, the Bow Tower represents $1.22 billion of the value of the deal announced Tuesday. H&R said the sale “significantly reduces” its Calgary office exposure to three per cent from nine per cent on a fair value basis.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s announcement is evidence of our commitment to our strategic repositioning and is a critical step forward on our path to achieving a more simplified structure,” said Thomas Hofstedter, H&R’s president and CEO, in a release.

Cenovus Energy was a previous tenant of the Bow Tower, but moved to nearby Brookfield Place in 2019.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Real Estate tagdowntown calgary tagBow Tower tagBow Tower calgary tagH&R Real Estate Investment Trust tagH&R REIT tagOak Street Real Estate Capital tagThomas Hofstedter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers