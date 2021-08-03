Menu

Canada

Hiker rescued, airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff of Marmora Mine: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur & Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:29 pm
A person was rescued after falling while climbing a cliff of the Marmora Mine on Saturday. View image in full screen
A person was rescued after falling while climbing a cliff of the Marmora Mine on Saturday. Central Hastings OPP

A hiker was taken to hospital after falling from a cliff of the Marmora Mine on Sunday afternoon.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 1 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to reports of a man who fell approximately 80 to 100 feet while attempting to climb the face of the mine along Marmora Mine Road in the village of Marmora, 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: Search and rescue teams needed twice in one week to rescue canoeists in Algonquin Park

Offices and Marmora Fire Department firefighters were able to reach the male, who was conscious and alert, police said.

“Due to the location of the male, officers requested the support of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, in order to extract the male to safety,” OPP stated Tuesday.

CFB Trenton JRCC deployed a 424 Squadron Griffon helicopter crew to recover the patient. He was subsequently airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to Belleville General Hospital. The victim’s injuries were not disclosed.

OPP say the Marmora Mine is closed to the public and is a safety risk.

“The OPP conduct regular patrols at this site to ensure the ‘No Trespassing’ signs are followed,” police said.

