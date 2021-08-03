Hiker rescued, airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff of Marmora Mine: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A hiker was taken to hospital after falling from a cliff of the Marmora Mine on Sunday afternoon.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 1 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to reports of a man who fell approximately 80 to 100 feet while attempting to climb the face of the mine along Marmora Mine Road in the village of Marmora, 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: Search and rescue teams needed twice in one week to rescue canoeists in Algonquin Park

Offices and Marmora Fire Department firefighters were able to reach the male, who was conscious and alert, police said.

“Due to the location of the male, officers requested the support of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, in order to extract the male to safety,” OPP stated Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

CFB Trenton JRCC deployed a 424 Squadron Griffon helicopter crew to recover the patient. He was subsequently airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to Belleville General Hospital. The victim’s injuries were not disclosed.

Today, @OPP_ER requested the assistance of #424Sqn from #Trenton for a hiker that had fallen from a cliff near #Marmora Mine. #SARTechs responded in a CH-146 Griffon, recovered the patient, and transported to Belleville Hospital. #Rescue @Ornge pic.twitter.com/gQFdtSYnKt — Trenton JRCC CCCOS (@JRCCTrentCCCOS) August 1, 2021

OPP say the Marmora Mine is closed to the public and is a safety risk.

“The OPP conduct regular patrols at this site to ensure the ‘No Trespassing’ signs are followed,” police said.