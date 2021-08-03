Menu

Canada

HPEPH advises youth who attended party to be tested for COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 10:24 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health is asking all high risk contacts who attended a party linked to a case of COVID-19 to self isolate immediately. Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) says youth who attended a party two weeks ago in Frankford may be at risk of catching COVID-19, after a person at the party tested positive.

The indoor party and bonfire took place on Hearns Road on the night of July 24, the health unit says.

Anyone who attended the party who is not fully vaccinated is considered a high-risk contact. High-risk contacts must self-isolate immediately until Aug. 7, even if a COVID-19 test is negative.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward health unit receives ‘increasing reports’ of people not self-isolating

Anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is considered a low-risk contact. These people are advised to seek testing, but are not required to self-isolate unless symptoms arise or if they receive a positive COVID-19 result.

The health unit says it does not usually disclose the location of COVID-19 cases due to privacy reasons, but has done so in this case to reduce the risk of further transmission.

The health unit is currently in the process of identifying all high-risk contacts.

