HPEPH advises youth who attended party to be tested for COVID-19

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) says youth who attended a party two weeks ago in Frankford may be at risk of catching COVID-19, after a person at the party tested positive.

The indoor party and bonfire took place on Hearns Road on the night of July 24, the health unit says.

Anyone who attended the party who is not fully vaccinated is considered a high-risk contact. High-risk contacts must self-isolate immediately until Aug. 7, even if a COVID-19 test is negative.

Anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is considered a low-risk contact. These people are advised to seek testing, but are not required to self-isolate unless symptoms arise or if they receive a positive COVID-19 result.

The health unit says it does not usually disclose the location of COVID-19 cases due to privacy reasons, but has done so in this case to reduce the risk of further transmission.

The health unit is currently in the process of identifying all high-risk contacts.

