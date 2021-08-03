Ontario reports under 200 new daily COVID-19 cases Civic Holiday Monday and Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 168 new COVID-19 cases on the Civic holiday Monday and 164 on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 550,986.

The province released two sets of data due to the holiday.

Monday and Tuesday’s case counts breaks a four-day trend that saw daily case counts higher than 200 but testing for both days was significantly lower. However, test positivity was at the highest levels seen in about a month.

According to Monday’s report, 43 cases were recorded in Toronto, 19 in Peel Region, 16 in both York Region and Hamilton, 12 in Halton Region and 10 in Durham Region.

According to Tuesday’s report, 45 cases were recorded in Toronto, 23 in York Region, 22 in Peel Region, 14 in Waterloo Region and 13 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 60 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,349 as each day saw one death recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 31,015 vaccines (5,193 for a first shot and 25,822 for a second shot) were administered in the last day. On the previous day, 41,121 vaccine doses were administered (6,884 for a first shot and 34,237 for a second shot).

There are more than 9.02 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 69.8 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 80.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, 539,920 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 129 from Monday and 151 from Tuesday.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,717 — up from the previous day when it was at 1,667, and is up from July 27 when it was at 1,395. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 201, which is up from yesterday at 189, and is up from last week at 157. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 200.

The government said 11,515 tests were processed for Tuesday’s report, and 14,122 tests for Monday’s. There is currently a backlog of 4,933 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,607,853 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 1.3 per cent. That figure is slightly down up from Monday’s at 1.4 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1 per cent.

Ontario reported 71 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by seven from the previous day) with 106 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 77 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,536 variant cases, which is up by 3 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,163 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 4,884 variant cases, which is up by 68 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

274,642 people are male — an increase of 76 cases.

272,650 people are female — an increase of 80 cases.

89,294 people are 19 and under — an increase of 44 cases.

206,411 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 69 cases.

156,926 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 30 cases.

73,040 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 17 cases.

25,223 people are 80 and over — an increase of 4 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 86

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 606

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,001

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,651

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,791 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 4 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 9 active cases among long-term care residents 10 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by three, respectively, in the last day.

