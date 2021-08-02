Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects sought after Mississauga stabbing leaves man seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 2:52 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to posts on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets at 1:47 p.m.

Police said there were reports of one person who had been stabbed. Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre.

Read more: 17-year-old boy seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga: police

Police said a second victim was also assaulted in the incident.

Officers said there are two suspects, both of whom are reported to be men in their early 20s.

Trending Stories

One was described as being six feet tall and was wearing a t-shirt and jeans, while the second suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and a red hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel police’s canine unit is in the area.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagPeel Region tagMississauga crime tagHurontario and Dundas tagHurontario and Dundas stabbing tagHurontario and Dundas streets tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers