2 suspects sought after Mississauga stabbing leaves man seriously injured

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to posts on the Peel Regional Police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets at 1:47 p.m.

Police said there were reports of one person who had been stabbed. Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said a second victim was also assaulted in the incident.

Officers said there are two suspects, both of whom are reported to be men in their early 20s.

One was described as being six feet tall and was wearing a t-shirt and jeans, while the second suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and a red hat.

Peel police’s canine unit is in the area.

UPDATE:

– There are 2 male suspects – 2nd suspect described as male, black, early 20's, wearing dark clothing & red hat

– 1 male victim stabbed & transported to local hospital in non-life threatening condition

– There's a 2nd male victim who was assaulted

– @PRPK9 & #PRP in area — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 2, 2021