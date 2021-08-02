SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec records over 500 new COVID-19 cases since Friday as daily cases continue to rise

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 11:52 am
WATCH - July 30, 2021: Quebec steps up vaccination incentives, targets youths at amusement park

Quebec is reporting 501 COVID-19 cases over the last three days as the daily tallies continue to climb above the 100 mark.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. Of the 501 new cases, 154 were reported on Monday and the other 347 were from the Saturday and Sunday.

Health officials say 53 per cent of all new daily infections are in the 20 to 39 age bracket.

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,241 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say hospitalizations stand at 61 on Monday, which is an increase of one person since the last update on Friday, with 17 people in intensive care — the same number as Friday.

As for vaccinations, 38,883 more doses were administered and added to the total of over 11.3 million shots doled out in Quebec.

So far 377,798 people in the province have contracted the virus and 364,774 of them have recovered.

