A 47-year-old Ontario man is dead after drowning during the Ironman 70.3 Calgary triathlon at Harmony Lake in Rocky View County, Alta., on Sunday, according to RCMP.

At around 8 a.m., RCMP received a report of the drowning.

Race volunteers pulled the competitor from the water, started CPR and called EMS, Mounties said, but the victim died at the scene.

