Man injured in armed assault at Angrignon Park

A man was injured during an armed assault on Saturday evening in the parking lot of a park in the Le Sud-Ouest borough in Montreal.

Several calls to 911 around 9:30 p.m. reported what looked like a fight in Angrignon Park, near boulevards de la Vérendrye and des Trinitaires.

When the police arrived, the suspect had fled. However, they found the victim, a 53-year-old man, with an injured upper body.

“He was conscious and injured in the upper body by a sharp object,” said officer Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The man was conscious during his transport to the hospital and there is no fear for his life.

“The circumstances of this assault are currently unknown. The scene has been protected for investigators as well as forensic identity technicians so that they can analyze the scene and try to understand the exact circumstances of this assault,” said specified Agent Chèvrefils.

Witnesses were met by the police, but there were no arrests.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.