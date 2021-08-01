Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man injured in armed assault at Angrignon Park

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2021 1:33 pm
SPVM View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

A man was injured during an armed assault on Saturday evening in the parking lot of a park in the Le Sud-Ouest borough in Montreal.

Several calls  to 911 around 9:30 p.m. reported what looked like a fight in Angrignon Park, near boulevards de la Vérendrye and des Trinitaires.

When the police arrived, the suspect had fled. However, they found the victim, a 53-year-old man, with an injured upper body.

“He was conscious and injured in the upper body by a sharp object,” said officer Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Trending Stories

Read more: Gunshots fired at door of family home in Montreal’s St. Michel

The man was conscious during his transport to the hospital and there is no fear for his life.

Story continues below advertisement

“The circumstances of this assault are currently unknown. The scene has been protected for investigators as well as forensic identity technicians so that they can analyze the scene and try to understand the exact circumstances of this assault,” said specified Agent Chèvrefils.

Witnesses were met by the police, but there were no arrests.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Police tagMontreal tagSPVM tagGunshots tagAngrignon park tagBoulevard Trinitaires tagBoulevard Verendrye tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers