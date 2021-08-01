While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Saturday, Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada won its 14th medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Sunday.

Here are some of the results you may have missed.

Swimming

It was another successful day in the pool for Canadian women. The 4×100-metre medley team captured the bronze medal.

Penny Oleksiak, who anchored as freestyle in her leg, won the seventh Olympic medal of her career — historically marking the 21-year-old as Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

Oleksiak, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil and Kylie Masse finished with a time of 3:52.60, breaking their previous national record set after winning bronze at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

On the men’s side, the team of Markus Thormeyer, Joshua Liendo Edwards, Gabe Mastromatteo and Yuri Kisil failed to make it to the podium, placing 7th in the final.

View image in full screen Canada’s Kylie Masse, left to right, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a bronze medal in the women’s 4 x 100m medley relay final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Athletics

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse claimed the bronze medal in the men’s 100-metres event, becoming the first Canadian male athlete to reach the podium at this year’s Olympics.

In the women’s hammer throw event, Camryn Rogers advanced to the final, throwing a distance of 73.97 metres, but her compatriot Jillian Weir did not qualify.

In the women’s long jump, Christabel Nettey was unable to progress after placing 12th in her qualifying round with a jump of 6.29 metres.

In the men’s high jump final, Django Lovett finished eighth after jumping 2.30 metres.

View image in full screen Jimmy Vicaut of Team France, Fred Kerley of Team United States, Andre De Grasse of Team Canada and Yohan Blake of Team Jamaica compete in the Men’s 100m Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Diving

Jennifer Abel, who was looking to capture a second medal at the Games, placed eighth in the women’s three-metre springboard final.

Sailing

Tom Ramshaw qualified for final in the men’s one-person heavyweight finn dinghy event.

Sarah Douglas finished sixth overall in the women’s one-person laser radical dinghy final.

Beyond the Podium: How Team Canada is doing so far at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Basketball

In women’s basketball, Team Canada lost its final round-robin match of Group A to Spain 76-66.

Canada finished the group stage with 1-2 record and now awaits the result of the match between South Korea and Serbia to determine if they will advance to the semi-finals.

Volleyball

Canada lost its final game of the men’s preliminary rounds against Poland in straight sets.

The men finished the round-robin stage with 2-3 record to advance to the quarterfinals.

Beach Volleyball

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson won their women’s round of 16 against the undefeated United States 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

View image in full screen Heather Bansley, right, of Canada, returns a shot as teammate Brandie Wilkerson watches during a women’s beach volleyball match against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana). AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Water Polo

Canada lost their final game of the women’s preliminary round against the Netherlands 16-12.

Despite the loss, with a 1-3 record, the team advanced to the quarter-final stage.

Wrestling

2016 Olympic champion Erica Wiebe’s bid to add another gold medal to her name came to an abrupt end after she lost to Estonia’s Epp Maee in the first round of the women’s freestyle 76-kilogram weight class.