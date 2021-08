Send this page to someone via email

Canada has captured its 13th medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning bronze at the women’s 4×100-metre medley relay finals.

Penny Oleksiak, who swam anchor in the swimming relay, won the seventh Olympic medal of her career — marking her as Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

More to come…

