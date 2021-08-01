Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Recent survey shows Sask. cell phone usage rise during COVID-19 pandemic

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 3:59 pm
A woman walking with her cell phone. View image in full screen
A woman walking with her cell phone. Getty Images

The Mobile Shop recently asked 1,500 customers a series of questions about their cell phone usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the survey, over 40 per cent of Saskatchewans reported spending more time on their mobile phones over the last year.

Although the pandemic kept everyone locked up, technology was the easiest way to stay in touch with others, and stay entertained.

Read more: Your cellphone harbours lots of bacteria. How to keep it clean during COVID-19

One third of respondents said they were doing more calling, texting and video chatting, and over half of residents said their phones kept them informed while they were cooped up at home.

Trending Stories

“The pandemic really isolated us, so cellphones proved indispensable in staying close to the people we love,” said Mobile Specialist Lucas Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

During lockdown, over half of the respondents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba said having their phone with them made them feel more informed, and just over 30 per cent said they felt safer.

Read more: MPI wants you to keep road safety dialed in this long weekend

Just over 40 per cent of residents said their main use for their phone during the pandemic was to keep in touch with elderly people they could no longer visit because of the virus.

Smith added that just over 30 per cent of Canadians agree that they would rather have winter all year round than live without a cell phone.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSurvey tagCell Phone tagPhone tagcell tagusage tagcell phone usage tagincreased phone usage tagThe Mobile Shop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers