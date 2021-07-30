London police warn of ‘disastrous consequences’ of attaching to moving vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are hoping youth in the city can learn from a recent incident that left a teenage boy in hospital.

It was around 7 p.m. on Thursday when police were called to an area near Huron Street and Fallons Lane following reports of a vehicle striking a teenage boy.

Police say they later learned the boy had been riding on a scooter when he grabbed onto the rear handle of a moving vehicle as it passed by.

The boy fell off his scooter before he was struck by the same vehicle he was holding onto, according to police.

The boy was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid in the incident.

Sgt. Sean Harding, who serves in the police service’s traffic management unit, says officers have heard of similar incidents occurring in the winter months.

“This type of practice is dangerous year-round, and could result in disastrous consequences,” he added.

Police add that they want parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of attaching themselves onto moving vehicles.

