Canada

London police warn of ‘disastrous consequences’ of attaching to moving vehicles

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted July 30, 2021 5:31 pm
The public service announcement comes after a teenage boy riding a scooter was seriously injured after attaching himself to a moving vehicle. View image in full screen
The public service announcement comes after a teenage boy riding a scooter was seriously injured after attaching himself to a moving vehicle. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., are hoping youth in the city can learn from a recent incident that left a teenage boy in hospital.

It was around 7 p.m. on Thursday when police were called to an area near Huron Street and Fallons Lane following reports of a vehicle striking a teenage boy.

Police say they later learned the boy had been riding on a scooter when he grabbed onto the rear handle of a moving vehicle as it passed by.

The boy fell off his scooter before he was struck by the same vehicle he was holding onto, according to police.

Trending Stories

The boy was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid in the incident.

Sgt. Sean Harding, who serves in the police service’s traffic management unit, says officers have heard of similar incidents occurring in the winter months.

“This type of practice is dangerous year-round, and could result in disastrous consequences,” he added.

Police add that they want parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of attaching themselves onto moving vehicles.

