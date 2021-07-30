2 men arrested minutes after allegedly stealing truck, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were quickly arrested, say Kelowna RCMP, after allegedly stealing a truck on Thursday evening.

According to police, the two suspects stole a Ford truck from a residence on Hollywood Road South that night.

The homeowner heard his truck being started, then dashed outside to see it being driven away. He then called police to report the theft.

Police say within minutes, officers located the truck and followed it to a gas station along the 2100 block of Springfield Road, where they arrested the driver and passenger without incident.

“The quick response and arrests of these two subjects shows the dedication of officers to curb criminal activity within the community and reduce property crimes,” said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

The owner was extremely grateful for the quick recovery of his truck.”

Police say the alleged driver, Daniel Anderson, 40, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments and breaching two court orders.

Police say the alleged passenger, Adam Isaac, 34, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of a court order.

RCMP added the two have been remanded into custody for a future court date.

