Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested minutes after allegedly stealing truck, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 5:07 pm
Police say the two men were arrested at a gas station on Springfield Road, minutes after allegedly stealing the truck from Hollywood Road South. View image in full screen
Police say the two men were arrested at a gas station on Springfield Road, minutes after allegedly stealing the truck from Hollywood Road South. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Two men were quickly arrested, say Kelowna RCMP, after allegedly stealing a truck on Thursday evening.

According to police, the two suspects stole a Ford truck from a residence on Hollywood Road South that night.

The homeowner heard his truck being started, then dashed outside to see it being driven away. He then called police to report the theft.

Read more: Two arrested in stolen vehicle now facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

Police say within minutes, officers located the truck and followed it to a gas station along the 2100 block of Springfield Road, where they arrested the driver and passenger without incident.

“The quick response and arrests of these two subjects shows the dedication of officers to curb criminal activity within the community and reduce property crimes,” said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

Story continues below advertisement

The owner was extremely grateful for the quick recovery of his truck.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP' Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP
Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP – Jun 12, 2021

Police say the alleged driver, Daniel Anderson, 40, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments and breaching two court orders.

Trending Stories

Police say the alleged passenger, Adam Isaac, 34, is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of a court order.

RCMP added the two have been remanded into custody for a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Stolen vehicles in Atlantic Canada' Stolen vehicles in Atlantic Canada
Stolen vehicles in Atlantic Canada – Mar 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagStolen Vehicle tagStolen Truck tagRutland tagstolen vehicle recovered tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers