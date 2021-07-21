Two arrested in stolen vehicle now facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people who were arrested in a stolen vehicle earlier this week are now facing charges, say police.

According to Kelowna RCMP, officers located a stolen truck on Monday morning, and, with assistance from RCMP Air Services, the vehicle was followed.

Police Dog Services were also involved in the arrest near the intersection of KLO and Benvoulin roads just before 2:30 p.m.

“Officers attempted to conduct the arrest of the occupants of the vehicle which fled, colliding with an attending police vehicle,” Kelowna RCMP said on Wednesday.

“The stolen vehicle subsequently became disabled a short distance away and officers were able to affect the arrest without further incident.”

Arrested were Brendan Latimer, 27, who has been remanded into custody, and Bailee Adams, 24, who has been released from custody.

Police say Latimer, the alleged driver, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property, obstruction of a police officer, and three breaches of court orders.

His next court appearance is Aug. 3.

