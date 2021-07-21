Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested in stolen vehicle now facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:56 pm
RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services were also involved in the arrest near the intersection of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road just before 2:30 p.m., on Monday. View image in full screen
RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services were also involved in the arrest near the intersection of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road just before 2:30 p.m., on Monday. File / Global News

Two people who were arrested in a stolen vehicle earlier this week are now facing charges, say police.

According to Kelowna RCMP, officers located a stolen truck on Monday morning, and, with assistance from RCMP Air Services, the vehicle was followed.

Police Dog Services were also involved in the arrest near the intersection of KLO and Benvoulin roads just before 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Tuesday night grass fire was deliberately set, say Kelowna RCMP

“Officers attempted to conduct the arrest of the occupants of the vehicle which fled, colliding with an attending police vehicle,” Kelowna RCMP said on Wednesday.

“The stolen vehicle subsequently became disabled a short distance away and officers were able to affect the arrest without further incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Arrested were Brendan Latimer, 27, who has been remanded into custody, and Bailee Adams, 24, who has been released from custody.

Police say Latimer, the alleged driver, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property, obstruction of a police officer, and three breaches of court orders.

His next court appearance is Aug. 3.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP' Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP
Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP – Jun 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagStolen Vehicle tagCharges tagKLO Road tagrcmp kelowna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers