More than 2,800 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Friday that 2,807 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

More than 500 of the shots were first doses and just about 2,300 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that over 191,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 71 per cent of the eligible population.

About 81 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 77 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 66 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 62 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 406,000 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, while one new case was reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 14, while the county is dealing with only one. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is only one confirmed case being treated in the hospital.

