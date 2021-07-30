B.C. officials to hold live Friday briefing on heat wave response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s health and public safety ministers are scheduled to hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Friday on the province’s response to B.C.’s second heat wave of the summer.

Adrian Dix and Mike Farnworth will be joined by B.C. Centre for Disease Control director of environmental health Dr. Sarah Henderson.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Virtually all of southern B.C. is currently under an Environment Canada heat warning, with daytime highs of up to 30 C in parts of the Lower Mainland and 35 C in the interior.

On Thursday, B.C. chief coroner Lisa LaPointe said at least 70 per cent of the 815 people who died during the summer’s first heat wave died of heat-related issues.

Story continues below advertisement

4:34 BC Paramedics brace for more hot weather BC Paramedics brace for more hot weather