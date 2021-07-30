Menu

Canada

Drinking in Calgary parks: pilot program a success so far with only 1 complaint

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Refreshing drink ideas for long weekend' Refreshing drink ideas for long weekend
Dan Clapson with Eat North joins Global News Calgary with some refreshing new releases from Alberta distilleries, as well as a quick and easy salad recipe. – Jun 27, 2021

The City of Calgary says a new pilot project that allows people to drink at designated picnic tables throughout the city appears to be a success so far.

The pilot program launched on June 1 and is set to wrap up on Sept. 7.

Now about halfway through, the city says it has received over 1,400 bookings to date.

Read more: Drinking in Calgary parks: what you need to know before you crack a beer

Only a single complaint has been lodged, and the city says it was due to a large amount of litter after a booking.

One table was removed from the pilot in Elbow Park at the request of area residents and a community association.

“There was a pre-existing issue with disruptive behavior in that area and we did not want to exacerbate the issue so the table was removed,” a city spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

However, the city said three additional tables were added to other areas; one in Fairview and two others in Renfrew.

Read more: Calgary city council approves alcohol consumption pilot project

“There have been requests for more locations, particularly in the Beltline, where citizens may not have their own backyard where they can have friends over,” the city said.

“As the program was implemented quickly and with limited budget, only existing tables that were not near a playground or in a regional park were utilized.”

Read more: Calgary city councillor looking to pilot loosened liquor laws in city parks

City officials will continue to evaluate the program until it wraps in the fall.

City administration will then review the pilot and report back to council with its findings in November.

