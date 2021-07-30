SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Seven new COVID-19 cases in N.B. as province ends emergency order

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns about N.B. doing away with masks as cases elsewhere rise' Concerns about N.B. doing away with masks as cases elsewhere rise
As the United States and parts of western Canada see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, officials are asking people to put their masks back on. New Brunswick is set to remove its mask mandate at the mandatory order ends Friday at midnight. As Callum Smith reports, Dr. Jennifer Russell says with very low case counts, no hospitalizations, and rising vaccine rates, public health is comfortable with the risks of the decision.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday as the province prepared to enter the green phase in the evening.

At 11:59 p.m., all restrictions in the province will be lifted. The limit on the number of gatherings and people within facilities will be removed, and people will no longer have to wear face masks in public.

As of Friday, 66.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.0 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. top doc says lifting restrictions is safe move now, but expects cases to increase

“At this time, patients, staff and visitors to all hospitals and health-care facilities, including COVID-19 assessment centres and vaccination clinics, must continue to wear masks to reduce the risk of transmission within the health-care system,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

“Any patient with a valid medical exemption to wearing a mask, is asked to call in advance to the department or service to ensure arrangements can be made to accommodate them,” she added.

Seven new cases

Public Health is reporting that three of the seven new cases are under investigation, one is travel-related and the other case is a contact of a previous case.

Five cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region. and two others are in Zone 3, the Fredericton region.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,365. Since Thursday, there have been no new recoveries, so the total remains at 2,299 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 19. No one is hospitalized in New Brunswick. Since yesterday, 748 tests were conducted for a total of 380,447.

