Economy

Canadian economy grew in second quarter, early StatCan estimates show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 8:24 am
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada will say this morning how the economy fared in May and provide its preliminary estimate for June to give a picture of the first half of a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada says the economy appears to have grown in the second quarter of the year despite two months of setbacks.

The agency says its preliminary estimate is that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent between April and June.

Real gross domestic declined by 0.5 per cent in April and the agency says today that May saw a decline of 0.3 per cent.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate is that real GDP grew by 0.7 per cent in June as pandemic restrictions started to ease across the country.

