Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays finally return to Rogers Centre to open 3-game set with Royals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 6:24 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays get set for return to play at Rogers Centre' Toronto Blue Jays get set for return to play at Rogers Centre
WATCH ABOVE: It’s been 670 days since the Toronto Blue Jays played on home soil and on Friday the team is back. Shallima Maharaj got a sneak peek at how they’re preparing to welcome fans back.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have wrapped up an extended road trip down south and finally flown north — back home to Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are finally set to return to Toronto after the federal government granted the club a national interest travel exemption, and the team will host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in their first game at their home stadium in nearly two years.

The Jays haven’t played at Rogers Centre since Sept. 29, 2019 — an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay — due to COVID-19 restrictions that included a U.S.-Canada travel ban.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays receive federal government approval to return to Canada

Toronto played the shortened 2020 campaign at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., then began this season hosting home games at its spring training site in Dunedin, Fla., before returning to the home of their triple-A affiliate in June.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Jays president Mark Shapiro says the team has also received approval to treat the stadium as an outdoor venue and allow up to 15,000 fans at games _ about 30 per cent of its 49,286-person capacity. Shapiro says the retractable roof will be open as long as the weather allows, and additional measures have been taken to ensure proper ventilation.

Read more: Red Sox hit 5 home runs, beat Blue Jays 7-4 in Buffalo finale

The Jays currently sit fourth in the American League East with a 51-48 record.

Before Friday’s first pitch is the MLB trade deadline, with a 4 p.m. ET cutoff for teams to make a trade in a push for the post-season.

Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement on July 16 that the decision to grant the exemption was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and local and provincial officials.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSports tagBaseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagBlue Jays tagrogers centre tagBlue Jays Rogers Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers