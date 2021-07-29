SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada wins gold medal in women’s eight rowing at Tokyo Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 9:12 pm
Canada's Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit compete in the women's eight rowing repechage round event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Canada's Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit compete in the women's eight rowing repechage round event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

The Canadian women’s eight rowing team captured its first gold medal in nearly 20 years at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Canada finished ahead of New Zealand and China to pick up the top prize. The latter two teams gave it their all, but Canada proved to be untouchable after leading right out of the gate.

The women — Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit — had to work a little harder to get to the final.

Despite finishing second in their heat, the team had to repechage on Wednesday to qualify for the medal race, ultimately finishing second there as well.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

Canada’s last medal in the women’s eight rowing event was a silver at the 2012 Games in London. They last one the gold in Barcelona in 1992.

It marks the second rowing medal for Team Canada in Tokyo, after nabbing a bronze in the women’s pair event on Thursday.

It also continued the streak by Canada’s women athletes, who have won every medal in these Summer Games so far.

Canada has now won three gold medals, including in the women’s 64-kilogram weightlifting class and the women’s 100-metre butterfly swim.

