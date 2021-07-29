Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police probe Facebook post claiming to have details on Megan Gallagher’s disappearance

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 6:21 pm
A billboard of missing Megan Gallagher seen at 20th street and Idylwyld drive in December 2020. View image in full screen
A billboard of missing Megan Gallagher seen at 20th street and Idylwyld drive in December 2020. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a social media post claiming to know details about the disappearance of Megan Gallagher.

The 30-year-old mother was last heard from Sept. 20, according to police. Her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide.

Read more: Family of missing Saskatoon woman Megan Gallagher unveil new billboard

A Facebook post circulating online claims to know what happened to Gallagher, including an address and other unconfirmed details.

Police said they have reached out to the person who wrote the post, but could not comment on the specifics. Gallagher’s disappearance remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues' Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues
Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues – May 6, 2021

Global News is not showing the Facebook post because none of its claims has been confirmed by police.

Story continues below advertisement

In May, police released a call from Gallagher’s phone made the morning after she was last seen in the hopes the speakers could be identified.

Read more: Saskatoon police release call from Megan Gallagher’s phone as homicide investigation continues

Anyone with information related to her case is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Services at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Annual awareness walk sees families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones' Annual awareness walk sees families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones
Annual awareness walk sees families continue to seek answers about their missing loved ones – Jul 9, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon Police Service tagFacebook tagSaskatoon News tagmissing person tagFacebook post tagMegan Gallagher taghomicide investigation Saskatoon tagMegan Gallagher disappearance tagMegan Gallagher news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers