Saskatoon police probe Facebook post claiming to have details on Megan Gallagher’s disappearance

Saskatoon police are investigating a social media post claiming to know details about the disappearance of Megan Gallagher.

The 30-year-old mother was last heard from Sept. 20, according to police. Her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide.

A Facebook post circulating online claims to know what happened to Gallagher, including an address and other unconfirmed details.

Police said they have reached out to the person who wrote the post, but could not comment on the specifics. Gallagher’s disappearance remains under investigation.

Global News is not showing the Facebook post because none of its claims has been confirmed by police.

In May, police released a call from Gallagher’s phone made the morning after she was last seen in the hopes the speakers could be identified.

Anyone with information related to her case is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Services at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

