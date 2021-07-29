Guelph hospital receives $125K donation from Gay Lea

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph General Hospital says it is celebrating after receiving a $125,000 donation from Gay Lea Foods.

The hospital is trying to raise $34 million to fund the expansion of its special care nursery and emergency department along with purchasing new equipment.

So far, $32 million has been raised, according to the hospital.

“Gay Lea Foods has a long history and deep connection with the community of Guelph,” said Gay Lea Foundation chair Janet Ringelberg.

“We know where our roots are and are happy to help cover some of the essential costs critical to the ongoing work of the hospital. In doing so, we hope to contribute to the health of individuals and families, as well as the overall health of Guelph and its surrounding communities.”

The cheque was presented on Thursday outside of the Gay Lea Foods plant on Speedvale Avenue.

The hospital said the donation represents the single largest gift made by the Gay Lea Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful to have such wonderful supporters in our community. Gifts like this enable us to purchase the equipment and technology that helps us save lives and improve health,” said hospital CEO Marianne Walker.

“Especially now, in this time of the unprecedented challenges we face during this health crisis, we are so very grateful to corporate partners like the Gay Lea Foundation for helping us provide the highest quality care and experience to our patients.”