Grade 2 siblings fundraise money for Guelph General Hospital

It was one step at a time for brothers Oliver and Finn as they raised money for Guelph General Hospital by climbing stairs.

The Grade 2 students at Central Public School decided they wanted to challenge themselves and do something similar to the annual CN Tower Climb to raise funds for the cancer and pediatric wards at the hospital.

The inspiration behind their efforts came from their mother who survived breast cancer and their grandfather who recently lost his battle to cancer.

As part of their stair-climbing challenge, Oliver and Finn selected three towers around the world and decided to climb an equal number of steps over a four-month period.

The towers selected included the CN Tower with 1,776 steps, the Leaning Tower of Pisa with 300 steps and the Empire State Building with 1,576 steps.

The brothers then created an online fundraiser where donations could be made.

Oliver and Finn then set out to climb every staircase they could find and reached their goal of climbing 3,652 steps after four months.

The Guelph General Hospital Foundation said the brothers’ donation amounted to $1,267.

