Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grade 2 siblings fundraise money for Guelph General Hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 3:36 pm
Guelph brothers Oliver and Finn raised over $1,200 for Guelph General Hospital. View image in full screen
Guelph brothers Oliver and Finn raised over $1,200 for Guelph General Hospital. Twitter / Guelph General Hospital

It was one step at a time for brothers Oliver and Finn as they raised money for Guelph General Hospital by climbing stairs.

The Grade 2 students at Central Public School decided they wanted to challenge themselves and do something similar to the annual CN Tower Climb to raise funds for the cancer and pediatric wards at the hospital.

Read more: Wellington Brewery launch fundraiser in support of Guelph General Hospital

The inspiration behind their efforts came from their mother who survived breast cancer and their grandfather who recently lost his battle to cancer.

As part of their stair-climbing challenge, Oliver and Finn selected three towers around the world and decided to climb an equal number of steps over a four-month period.

Story continues below advertisement

The towers selected included the CN Tower with 1,776 steps, the Leaning Tower of Pisa with 300 steps and the Empire State Building with 1,576 steps.

The brothers then created an online fundraiser where donations could be made.

Read more: Sleeman Breweries donates $100,000 to Guelph General Hospital

Oliver and Finn then set out to climb every staircase they could find and reached their goal of climbing 3,652 steps after four months.

Trending Stories

The Guelph General Hospital Foundation said the brothers’ donation amounted to $1,267.

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University commerce student donates proceeds from clothing line to charity' Queen’s University commerce student donates proceeds from clothing line to charity
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagFundraiser tagFundraising tagGuelph News tagDonation tagGuelph general Hospital tagGuelph hospital donation tagGuelph hospital fundraiser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers