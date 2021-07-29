Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick can’t sue auditor after being left on hook for millions: top court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2021 11:39 am
New Brunswick can’t sue auditor after being left on hook for millions: top court - image View image in full screen
Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada says New Brunswick cannot sue accounting firm Grant Thornton over an allegedly flawed audit which led the province to backstop hefty loans to a company that soon ran into financial trouble.

In a 7-0 decision Thursday, the high court rules the province did not file its claim against Grant Thornton within the allowable time limit.

Events in the case began when the Atcon group of companies secured $50 million in loan guarantees from the province after Grant Thornton carried out an audit of Atcon’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2009.

READ MORE: Audit finds Muskrat Falls cost overruns became obvious soon after megaproject got underway

Atcon ran out of working capital four months later, prompting the bank that loaned the money to seek the total amount of the guarantees, which the province paid in early 2010.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A report commissioned by the province from a second auditor found Atcon had considerably overstated its financial position, and the province took court action against Grant Thornton for its alleged negligence on the first audit.

A judge allowed Grant Thornton’s motion to halt the action on the basis that more than two years had passed since the province had discovered the relevant facts of its claim, but the decision was overturned by the province’s court of appeal.

Click to play video: 'Ambulance New Brunswick sounds the alarm over offload delays' Ambulance New Brunswick sounds the alarm over offload delays
Ambulance New Brunswick sounds the alarm over offload delays
© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagfinancial statements Grant Thorton tagGrant Thornton claim tagGrant Thornton NB tagsuing claim NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers