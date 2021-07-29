Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec records more than 130 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec concerns over wasted doses of COVID-19 vaccines' Quebec concerns over wasted doses of COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH: Quebec concerns over wasted doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Quebec recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most daily cases since mid June, and no additional virus-related deaths.

This is the second day in a row that the province reports more than 130 new cases as Health Minister Christian Dubé warned Quebecers of rising cases yesterday, saying its up to everyone to hurry up and get their second dose.

READ MORE: Could surplus COVID-19 vaccines go to waste in Quebec?

Hospitalizations stand at 62, an increase of one from Wednesday. Of those, 20 patients are in the intensive care — an increase of one from the day before.

As for vaccinations, 71,186 more doses were administered for a total of 10.9 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s public health institute said Wednesday that among Quebecers aged 12 and older, 83.7 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 64.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated — meaning they have had either two doses or one dose after recovering from COVID-19.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Almost 650K Quebecers have jumped on COVID-19 vaccine lottery bandwagon

Health officials say 56 per cent of all new daily infections are in the 20 to 39 age bracket.

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,240.

Over 377,170 people have contracted the virus in the province and 365,018 of them have recovered.

Click to play video: 'Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes' Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes
Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes
Click to play video: 'England scraps COVID-19 quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from US, EU' England scraps COVID-19 quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from US, EU
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
coronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagcovid Quebec tagCOVID fourth wave Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers