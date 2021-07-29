Quebec records more than 130 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most daily cases since mid June, and no additional virus-related deaths.

This is the second day in a row that the province reports more than 130 new cases as Health Minister Christian Dubé warned Quebecers of rising cases yesterday, saying its up to everyone to hurry up and get their second dose.

READ MORE: Could surplus COVID-19 vaccines go to waste in Quebec?

Hospitalizations stand at 62, an increase of one from Wednesday. Of those, 20 patients are in the intensive care — an increase of one from the day before.

As for vaccinations, 71,186 more doses were administered for a total of 10.9 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s public health institute said Wednesday that among Quebecers aged 12 and older, 83.7 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 64.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated — meaning they have had either two doses or one dose after recovering from COVID-19.

READ MORE: Almost 650K Quebecers have jumped on COVID-19 vaccine lottery bandwagon

Health officials say 56 per cent of all new daily infections are in the 20 to 39 age bracket.

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,240.

Over 377,170 people have contracted the virus in the province and 365,018 of them have recovered.

2:04 Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes

Advertisement